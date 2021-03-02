Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday chaired the Council's meeting at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

Several topics on its agenda on various sectors and plans to develop government services in line with the development in the Emirate of Sharjah were discussed.

The Council approved the organisational structure of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), which includes its organisational units of the departments and sections, which will contribute to supporting the workflow of the department, achieving its objectives and implementing its competencies.

It reviewed the annual report of the Sharjah International Airport Authority for 2020, and the report included the most prominent statistics of the business and aviation movement, which included passenger movement, numbers of flights, the volume of air freight, and details of attracting new companies through regular and irregular flights.

The report dealt with the airport's efforts and its preventive and precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, in coordination with various Federal and local authorities, which contributed to the smooth flow of safe movement of travellers, airport workers and airlines.

It also included the airport development work, which included the receipt of the eastern expansion building of the airport, as well as the development of facilities and services, which would reflect on the flow of movement and provide the best services to passengers and partners.

The report concluded with a presentation of a set of achievements, awards and accreditations of the airport, in addition to the agreements signed with government agencies and commercial companies.

The Council praised the efforts of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, which contributed to providing the best services that qualified it to obtain the best classifications and its ability to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.

It reviewed the report of the Department of Economic Development on combating money laundering. The report dealt with the department’s efforts in coordination with government agencies in taking all measures that include setting controls and supervisory measures for economic work in combating money laundering.

The Council also reviewed the sewage system project for Muwaileh area submitted by the Department of Public Works. The project includes the extension of a sewage network in Muwaileh area with a length of 58 kilometres (km), which will serve 2,129 existing buildings and 1,218 buildings in the future, in addition to a pumping station with a capacity of 2,300 litres/second and a transmission line for untreated water, with a length of 10km, and establishing a treatment plant with a capacity of 30,000 cubic metres per day as a first stage, with a maximum capacity of 130,000 cubic metres per day, as well as the establishment of a pumping station with a drainage line for treated water for emergencies.

The report concluded with a number of proposals and recommendations adopted by the Council and directed coordination thereon with the competent authorities.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the 12th meeting of the 2nd session of the 10th legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021.