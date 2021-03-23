Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The Council reviewed the designs of the Al Hosn Island residential project in Dibba Al Hisn.

It discussed several topics on its agenda in line with the vision and the development in the Emirate of Sharjah to serve its citizens and residents.

In implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a decent life for citizens and supporting the stability of Emirati families, the Council reviewed the designs of the Al Hosn Island residential project in the city of Dibba Al Hisn.

The project, consisting of 30 residential buildings, reflects advanced solutions and a modern view of providing housing services and utilising the available spaces with the use of the best facilities and high-quality services that support family stability and privacy in residential neighborhoods.

The complex will provide 424 apartments, varying in terms of the number of rooms, commensurate with the targeted social groups in housing services, in addition to providing various services and major facilities such as commercial stores, nurseries, stores for residents, multi-use halls, parking lots and others.

The project provides diversity in the urban façade of the residential neighborhood through 3 architectural styles that give an aesthetic character commensurate with the urban development of cities and residential areas in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council thanked the Department of Housing for its efforts in providing housing services according to the best standards and taking into account the privacy of Emirati families and supporting their stability.

It reviewed the annual report of the Social Services Department for the year 2020 AD, including the most prominent services in the Department’s work sectors in addition to the exceptional efforts during the pandemic through which the Department continued to provide its various services in addition to its participation as a first line of defense within the government teams in the emirate.

The report also included many services and initiatives such as electronic connectivity with 22 Federal and local government agencies, continuing support and social empowerment for families benefiting from the Tamkeen program, and providing additional services during the pandemic.

The Council praised the great and continuous efforts made by the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) and its ability to quickly adapt and effectively deal with pandemic conditions without interrupting the services provided by the department.

It discussed the Executive Council’s draft decision regarding the list of violations and penalties for supervisors and teachers at the Sharjah Noble Quran & Sunnah Establishment (SNQSE), and after the members of the Council made their comments about the articles and items of the project, the Council directed to include observations and coordinate with the concerned authorities.