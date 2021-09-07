Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the meeting of the Executive Council at the Ruler's Office.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and SEC Deputy Chairman, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The council discussed a number of issues related to developing government work and providing pioneering services to all citizens and residents of Sharjah, in addition to support the development projects in all tourism, economic, social and cultural sectors in the city.

The council reviewed a visual presentation on the Layyah Water Canal project, which aims at improving water quality in the Khalid and Al Khan lakes.

SEC approved the contract between Sharjah Government Media Bureau and the University of Sharjah to conduct a specialised scientific study on the strategy of activating the practice of government communication in government departments in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council also approved a Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between Sharjah sports Council, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, and the International Federation for Underwater Activities. The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the parties in a number of initiatives and tournaments.