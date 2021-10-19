Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), today chaired the council's weekly meeting at the Ruler's Office in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

During the meeting, a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work were discussed to develop services in various government departments in the Emirate.

The Council issued Decision No.33 of 2021 appointing Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi as Director of Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in the Emirate of Sharjah. SEC also issued Decision No.34 of 2021 appointing Sheikh Salem bin Muhammad bin Salem Al Qasimi as Director of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

The council reviewed a presentation submitted by the Department of Statistics and Community Development on the department's plans and projects in statistics which seeks to provide updated data on the population, buildings and units in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council reviewed the report submitted by the Sharjah Economic Development Department on the indicators of the industrial sector and the impact of economic incentives. According to the report, the industrial sector is witnessing significant growth in various activities due to the impact of the distinguished economic environment in the emirate, and the role of economic incentives approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The report also included a set of recommendations approved by the Sharjah Executive Council in supporting the industrial sector, motivating investors and facilitating all government procedures.