Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Executive Council Meeting

Tue 02nd November 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the meeting of the Executive Council at the Ruler's Office.

Also present was H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda on promoting government work via implementing development projects in all vital sectors to provide a decent living for residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed a report submitted by Sharjah education Council on the performance of government nurseries in the Emirate of Sharjah, which provide excellent care services for children under the generous directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Executive Council discussed a report submitted by Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) on economic indicators to implement amendments to the Commercial Companies Law related to foreign ownership.

The report dealt with the most prominent indicators in terms of a number and types of commercial licenses, services provided to all investors, in addition to activities with a strategic impact.

The report included a number of proposed recommendations approved by SEC, which contribute to supporting the economic environment and motivating investors in various sectors and traditional and modern activities.

