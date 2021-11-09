Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the meeting of the Executive Council at the Ruler's Office.

The meeting - which was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah - discussed a number of topics on its agenda on developing government work to provide a decent living for residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the report submitted by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), on the results of the performance of government agencies participating in the smart media platform, aiming to organise and unify the media work of government departments and agencies in the emirate.

The report included the results of the performance of government agencies in a number of indicators in terms of published media materials, uploaded files, and monitoring of media coverage in newspapers and local, regional and international media institutions.

SEC reviewed the report, submitted by Sharjah Government Media Bureau, that aims to develop the smart media platform, by providing more media services, and developing media interaction between government agencies and local and international media, reflecting the comprehensive cultural renaissance in various fields in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council also discussed the recommendations of the tenth session of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2021, directing to work with all the government departments and agencies to implement the new recommendations that include several vital areas, stressing on promoting the recommendations of the previous sessions.

The Sharjah Executive Council praised the role of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau in implementing programmes and activities that contribute to the development of government communication in the Emirate of Sharjah.