Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the Council meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s office.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda related to financial performance, following up on the economic and financial situation, reviewing future growth plans, the progress of government work in the emirate, and following up on development projects in various sectors.

The Council approved the draft general budget for Sharjah government departments and bodies for the year 2025, which included a statement comparing actual expenditures and revenues of government and independent entities, along with performance indicators across social development, government administration, infrastructure and capital projects, and economic development sectors.

The Council also directed that the draft budget be referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) for discussion and completion of its legislative session.

The Council issued a decision regarding the formation of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, headed by Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, with the following members:

1. Dr. Issa Saif bin Hanzel, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah - Vice President.

2. Dr. Mudather Abdullah Fadl, Legal Advisor at the Department of Economic Development.

3. Youssef Hassan Abdullah Al Ali, Legal Advisor to the Advisory Council.

4. Saleh Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the Office of Experts and Consultants at the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.



5. Al Sadiq Mahmoud Abu Sneina, Legal Advisor at the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

6. Jawdat Ayoub Thabet, Legal Advisor at the Department of Housing.

7. Sulaiman Ali Al-Hatti, Legal Advisor at the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

8. Aisha Mohammed bin Saifan Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Legislation Department at the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

9. Noura Abdullah Al-Zari, Head of the Legal Affairs Department at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council.

10. Horia Mohammed Al-Khayal, Director of the Government Legal Services Department at the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

The Council also issued a decision regarding the establishment and formation of a committee for the removal of abandoned and dilapidated buildings affected by planning in the city of Sharjah, which is affiliated with Sharjah Municipality, and is headed by the Director of Technical Services at the Sharjah City Municipality, and its membership includes representatives of the following entities:

A. Sharjah Public Prosecution.

B. Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC).

C. Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

D. Planning and Survey Department.

E. Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWGA).

F. Department of Economic Development.

G. Real Estate Registration Department.

The decision specified the committee’s competencies, membership term, committee meetings, final provisions, periodic reports, regulatory decisions, enforcement and publication.

The Council reviewed the report on the sports events held in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, which aim to spread the culture of sports and raise awareness of the importance of practising various sports among individuals.