Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Executive Council Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) SHARJAH, 21st January, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council on Tuesday at the Ruler's Office.
The council reviewed Sharjah’s development plans and ways to implement them, emphasising the importance of collaboration among various organisations and partners to meet the emirate’s strategic objectives of improving quality of life and ensuring social stability.
SEC also reviewed plans from the government focused on improving public services. Focus was directed towards optimising processes, utilising contemporary and effective techniques, and fulfilling the needs of beneficiaries and stakeholders.
The council reviewed amendments proposed by the Sharjah Consultative Council, which included updates to the law regulating police and security forces in the emirate, as well as revisions to the 2021 human resources law for military personnel in official entities.
The council directed that both draft laws should be submitted to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for final approval.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation
Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting5 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah20 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister50 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops to $83.58 pb1 hour ago
-
China's cold chain logistics sector achieves strong growth in 20241 hour ago
-
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards1 hour ago
-
Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion2 hours ago
-
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies as part of ‘UAE s ..2 hours ago
-
Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah2 hours ago
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 20253 hours ago
-
Landslide kills 16 in Indonesia3 hours ago
-
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra3 hours ago