Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Executive Council Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) SHARJAH, 21st January, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council on Tuesday at the Ruler's Office.

The council reviewed Sharjah’s development plans and ways to implement them, emphasising the importance of collaboration among various organisations and partners to meet the emirate’s strategic objectives of improving quality of life and ensuring social stability.

SEC also reviewed plans from the government focused on improving public services. Focus was directed towards optimising processes, utilising contemporary and effective techniques, and fulfilling the needs of beneficiaries and stakeholders.

The council reviewed amendments proposed by the Sharjah Consultative Council, which included updates to the law regulating police and security forces in the emirate, as well as revisions to the 2021 human resources law for military personnel in official entities.

The council directed that both draft laws should be submitted to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for final approval.

