Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its meeting on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, and attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During its meeting, held at the Ruler's Court, the Council discussed a number of general topics related to the progress of government work, the general policies of government departments and agencies, and their role in achieving the vision and strategy of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued a resolution regulating brokerage in Souq Al Haraj. It prohibits any natural person from engaging in brokerage activities in the Auto Market without obtaining a permit issued by the Sharjah Asset Management Company, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified by the company.

The resolution also stipulates administrative penalties for violators of the resolution, as well as judicial enforcement action against employees approved by the competent authority and issued by a decision of the President of the Judicial Council.

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Airport Authority's annual report for 2024, which included the Authority's most notable achievements in passenger and aircraft traffic, modern services, and new projects that keep pace with the airport's growth.

According to the report, passenger traffic increased in 2024, reaching more than 17 million passengers. Aircraft traffic indicators and air cargo volume also witnessed a significant increase, reflecting the great confidence in and distinguished services provided by Sharjah International Airport.

The report covered the progress and completion rates of new projects within a series of development and expansion projects at Sharjah International Airport, as well as the modern services and facilities added to enhance the airport's leading position. These include the addition of 12 new aircraft stands, the expansion of the passenger check-in area, and the completion of the new engineering and maintenance building. It also included an increase in destinations and the attraction of new passenger and cargo airlines.

The Council also learned about the awards and accreditations Sharjah International Authority received in 2024, including the airport's accreditation as a child- and family-friendly destination, and the Authority's recognition as part of the "Building Better Airports" initiative for its exceptional commitment to developing its infrastructure.

