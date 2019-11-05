Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the Council on Tuesday, at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs.

During the meeting, the Council issued Resolution No. 36 of 2019 on the promotion and appointment of the Director of the Social Services Department, SSD, in the Emirate of Sharjah. The Resolution stipulates that Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of Government Communication Department at the Social Services Department, will be promoted and appointed as the Department’s Director.

As part of its keenness to provide the highest quality health services to the community members in general and nursery school members in particular, the Council members praised the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the Sharjah education Council and the College of Dental Medicine of the University of Sharjah, aiming to improve the level of health services specialised in promoting oral and dental hygiene of children in the Government nurseries in the emirate of Sharjah.

Aiming at supporting the national entrepreneurs, improving their performances and economic levels, and giving them opportunities for demonstrating their aptitudes and abilities, achieving their potential, the Council approved the request of the Sharjah Foundation to support pioneering Entrepreneurs, RUWAD, to exempt projects - which are supported by the Foundation - from half of the fees of the Government agencies for additional two years.

As part of the agenda of the meeting, the Council directed its General Secretariat to coordinate with the competent authorities about the standardisation of tariff systems used for inference to the sites of land, residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural and other buildings in the emirate.