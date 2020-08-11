Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

After approving the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the achievement of the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision.

The Council approved the organisational structure of Sharjah Archaeology Authority, SAA, during which Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Organisational Structure Committee, reviewed the details of the structure, including its departments and sections, indicating that the new structure comes in line with the tasks and goals entrusted to SAA.

It also approved the exception of projects supported by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation, Ruwad, from half of the government’s entities fees for two years, which comes from the Council’s keenness to support small and medium enterprises for young creative entrepreneurs and create an attractive investment environment in the Emirate.

The Council issued Decision No. 24 of 2020 regarding the amendment of Decision No. 4 of 2020, on the restructuring of the Rental Dispute Resolution Committees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued Decision No. 25 of 2020 regarding the extension of the secondment of the Parliamentary Affairs Adviser to Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC.

The Council also issued Decision No. 26 of 2020 regarding the approval of fees and violations of school transport activity in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the Emiri decrees and decisions issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, concerning various issues.

Concluding the meeting, the Council addressed a number of topics related to the Emirate’s public affairs, as well as discussing proposals that would develop and advance the Emirate’s progress, upon which the council took the appropriate decisions regarding them.