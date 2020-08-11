UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Executive Council Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

After approving the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the achievement of the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision.

The Council approved the organisational structure of Sharjah Archaeology Authority, SAA, during which Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Organisational Structure Committee, reviewed the details of the structure, including its departments and sections, indicating that the new structure comes in line with the tasks and goals entrusted to SAA.

It also approved the exception of projects supported by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation, Ruwad, from half of the government’s entities fees for two years, which comes from the Council’s keenness to support small and medium enterprises for young creative entrepreneurs and create an attractive investment environment in the Emirate.

The Council issued Decision No. 24 of 2020 regarding the amendment of Decision No. 4 of 2020, on the restructuring of the Rental Dispute Resolution Committees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued Decision No. 25 of 2020 regarding the extension of the secondment of the Parliamentary Affairs Adviser to Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC.

The Council also issued Decision No. 26 of 2020 regarding the approval of fees and violations of school transport activity in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the Emiri decrees and decisions issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, concerning various issues.

Concluding the meeting, the Council addressed a number of topics related to the Emirate’s public affairs, as well as discussing proposals that would develop and advance the Emirate’s progress, upon which the council took the appropriate decisions regarding them.

Related Topics

Resolution Sharjah Young Salem Progress 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.