UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Meeting Of Police Sciences Academy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Police Sciences Academy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Council of Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, affirmed that the educational system at the Academy is continuing to achieve the visions and aspirations of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in making the emirate an intellectual and scientific oasis in all fields and sectors.

This came today during the meeting of the Academy's Council, which the Sharjah Crown Prince chaired, at the Academy's headquarters at the University City in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Crown Prince valued the support and encouragement of the Ruler of Sharjah for his sons, the students of the Academy, and the provision of scholarships for Sharjah sons in the graduate studies programmes offered by the Academy, which contributes to the graduation of qualified leadership generations, capable of contributing to advancing the wheel of development and supporting the stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed added that the academy, with the efforts of its educational, training and administrative cadres, will become a prominent security educational centre, enhancing Sharjah's position and supporting its efforts to achieve qualitative leaps in university and higher education in its various disciplines.

During the meeting, the council approved the graduation date of the third cohort of students, comprising 106 students, in the specialties of police management, which is scheduled at the end of next November.

The Council was briefed on the programmes, events and activities included in the Academy's celebrations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its founding, which extends until March of next year.

The council listened to a presentation on the completion of the field project for physical fitness and endurance and the stages of progress in completing the field in its modern form, which is expected to constitute a qualitative leap in terms of enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of the academy’s students and members of the police services, as well as hosting Federal and local championships and competitions.

Related Topics

Police Education Sharjah Progress March November All

Recent Stories

NPB to hold one-day training session for journalis ..

NPB to hold one-day training session for journalists on Thursday

7 minutes ago
 22 held with contraband in faisalabad

22 held with contraband in faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Police forward summary for installation of 4500 mo ..

Police forward summary for installation of 4500 more cameras in Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 Systemic Flaws Led to Major Energy Crisis on Europ ..

Systemic Flaws Led to Major Energy Crisis on European Market - Putin

8 minutes ago
 Putin Slams 'Experts' Replacing Energy Market Anal ..

Putin Slams 'Experts' Replacing Energy Market Analysis With Political Slogans

8 minutes ago
 Fears of 'chaos' as Italy adopts tough Covid pass ..

Fears of 'chaos' as Italy adopts tough Covid pass regime

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.