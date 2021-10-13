Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Police Sciences Academy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Council of Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, affirmed that the educational system at the Academy is continuing to achieve the visions and aspirations of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in making the emirate an intellectual and scientific oasis in all fields and sectors.

This came today during the meeting of the Academy's Council, which the Sharjah Crown Prince chaired, at the Academy's headquarters at the University City in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Crown Prince valued the support and encouragement of the Ruler of Sharjah for his sons, the students of the Academy, and the provision of scholarships for Sharjah sons in the graduate studies programmes offered by the Academy, which contributes to the graduation of qualified leadership generations, capable of contributing to advancing the wheel of development and supporting the stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed added that the academy, with the efforts of its educational, training and administrative cadres, will become a prominent security educational centre, enhancing Sharjah's position and supporting its efforts to achieve qualitative leaps in university and higher education in its various disciplines.

During the meeting, the council approved the graduation date of the third cohort of students, comprising 106 students, in the specialties of police management, which is scheduled at the end of next November.

The Council was briefed on the programmes, events and activities included in the Academy's celebrations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its founding, which extends until March of next year.

The council listened to a presentation on the completion of the field project for physical fitness and endurance and the stages of progress in completing the field in its modern form, which is expected to constitute a qualitative leap in terms of enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of the academy’s students and members of the police services, as well as hosting Federal and local championships and competitions.