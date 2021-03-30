Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), today chaired a meeting of the council at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting, the council discussed several topics on its agenda, in line with the vision and development of Sharjah and to serve its citizens and residents.

The council also reviewed a report submitted by the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation on the general strategy project of the Sharjah Digital Platform, which highlighted the project’s goal of providing integrated services, by linking relevant entities, creating a unified digital platform for government services, and facilitating interactions between government agencies and individuals.

The council praised the role of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in providing digital services, in cooperation with various entities, under a unified digital platform. It also approved several recommendations for supporting the development of digital services.

The council then reviewed a report submitted by the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) on how to benefit from old schools that are not in use, which included several recommendations for supporting educational projects and providing services to the residents of Sharjah’s cities and regions.

The council also reviewed a report on the performance of the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF) from its inception to the end of 2020, which covered the stages of the SSSF’s work since its establishment, under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to offer insurance to all citizens of Sharjah working in departments, institutions and entities of the Sharjah Government.

The report highlighted the SSSF’s growth and business development in terms of various operational aspects, such as enhancing its cooperation with entities and partners and offering an information base for its affiliates.

The council commended the fund’s significant and remarkable development, as well as its achievements and future plans, which will help provide the best services.

The council reviewed the agenda of the 14th meeting of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, 1st April, 2021, to discuss the policy of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.