UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Meeting Of SEC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), today chaired a meeting of the council at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

During the meeting, the council discussed several topics on its agenda, in line with the vision and development of Sharjah and to serve its citizens and residents.

The council also reviewed a report submitted by the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation on the general strategy project of the Sharjah Digital Platform, which highlighted the project’s goal of providing integrated services, by linking relevant entities, creating a unified digital platform for government services, and facilitating interactions between government agencies and individuals.

The council praised the role of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in providing digital services, in cooperation with various entities, under a unified digital platform. It also approved several recommendations for supporting the development of digital services.

The council then reviewed a report submitted by the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) on how to benefit from old schools that are not in use, which included several recommendations for supporting educational projects and providing services to the residents of Sharjah’s cities and regions.

The council also reviewed a report on the performance of the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF) from its inception to the end of 2020, which covered the stages of the SSSF’s work since its establishment, under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to offer insurance to all citizens of Sharjah working in departments, institutions and entities of the Sharjah Government.

The report highlighted the SSSF’s growth and business development in terms of various operational aspects, such as enhancing its cooperation with entities and partners and offering an information base for its affiliates.

The council commended the fund’s significant and remarkable development, as well as its achievements and future plans, which will help provide the best services.

The council reviewed the agenda of the 14th meeting of the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council, which will be held on Thursday, 1st April, 2021, to discuss the policy of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah Salem April 2020 All From Government Best Airport

Recent Stories

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

12 minutes ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

19 minutes ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

40 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

51 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

51 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.