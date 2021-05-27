Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Planning Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Urban Planning Council, affirmed that working according to strategic plans and proactive studies in the comprehensive development project is a major reason for the various achievements at the level of all sectors in the emirate.

The Crown Prince, while chairing the meeting at the Ruler's Office, on Thursday, referred to the important roles of the council in infrastructure projects by setting comprehensive strategies for urban development in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah in coordination with all government entities.

He expressed his gratitude and sincere thanks to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his keenness to support development in the emirate. In addition to the confidence of the Ruler of Sharjah, in the Urban Planning Council work team, he expressed his gratitude to the members of the board.

The Crown Prince indicated that the emirate, under the directives of Dr. Sheikh Sultan, has become a pioneering example in advanced urban projects that have provided a distinguished social, cultural, educational and investment environment.

He praised Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s vision for the quality of projects implemented in a manner that takes into account access to services, the availability of modern facilities and the preservation of the environment.

He recalled the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi in establishing the Urban Planning Council and laying down the main rules and foundations that had a significant impact in establishing new projects and developing previous facilities and infrastructure in accordance with the strategic plans laid down by the council.

The council reviewed a report on the most prominent achievements made in the past, which were implemented with the best planning and construction standards.

The council discussed a set of strategic studies that support the development of short, medium and long-term plans that contribute to keeping pace with the rapid growth in the emirate.

The council directed to accelerate the pace of work on projects and take into account their implementation with high flexibility.

The council also discussed a number of issues on its agenda.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice-Chairman and Director of the Urban Planning Council; Khalid Butti Obaid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department; Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works; Yousef Saleh Al Suwaji, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and Khalid Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Urban Planning Council.