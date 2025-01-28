Open Menu

Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs SEC Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday, the Council meeting held at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Council discussed several topics related to following up on the implementation of the general policies of the Emirate of Sharjah, which provides the best services to the community in various sectors and fields.

The Council approved a set of proposals that support the growth in air traffic at Sharjah International Airport, and enhance the services provided to travellers, airlines and shipping companies, to continue the distinguished experience enjoyed by all customers.

The Council also approved proposals related to urban development in Al Sajaa suburb, which aim to improve the general appearance and enhance the significant growth and economic activity in the industrial and commercial sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

