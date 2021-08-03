UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs SEC Meeting, Establishes Sharjah Centre For Voluntary Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntary Work

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The meeting, which was held in the Ruler's Office, discussed a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the Emirate.

The Council issued Resolution No. (22) of 2021 concerning the establishment and organisation of the Sharjah Centre for Voluntary Work (SCVW).

The resolution stipulated that a centre concerned with voluntary work shall be established in the emirate and called the "Sharjah Centre for Voluntary Work", to be affiliated to the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), following its organisational structure.

The Centre’s main headquarters shall be in the city of Sharjah, and may establish branches for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the Emirate, based on the decision of the SSSD Chairman.

According to the decision, the Centre aims to achieve the following; spreading and promoting the culture of volunteering and raising awareness of its importance; organising and developing voluntary work in the Emirate; enhancing diversity and innovation in voluntary programmes and initiatives at the emirate level; promoting social bonds between members of society; as well as encouraging individuals and entities to participate in voluntary work.

In accordance with the decision, the Centre, in order to achieve its objectives, shall have the right to exercise its various competencies, including the following: The meeting also discussed a number of proposals submitted by the Department of Planning and Survey on providing the best services on the external roads of the Emirate, which will contribute to serving road users and achieving integration with the wonderful urban appearance in all cities and regions.

Related Topics

Resolution Sharjah Road Salem May All Government Best

Recent Stories

AJK newly-elected members take oath

AJK newly-elected members take oath

9 minutes ago
 Engro Fertilizers Wins Three Awards at Pakistan Di ..

Engro Fertilizers Wins Three Awards at Pakistan Digital Awards

14 minutes ago
 PM wants to save each penny of nation: Gill

PM wants to save each penny of nation: Gill

10 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka lifts fertiliser import ban after outcry ..

Sri Lanka lifts fertiliser import ban after outcry

11 minutes ago
 Man killed in car-bike collision

Man killed in car-bike collision

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail, Western Bainoona Group sign agreement ..

Etihad Rail, Western Bainoona Group sign agreement for Stage Two of UAE’s Nati ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.