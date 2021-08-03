Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntary Work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The meeting, which was held in the Ruler's Office, discussed a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the Emirate.

The Council issued Resolution No. (22) of 2021 concerning the establishment and organisation of the Sharjah Centre for Voluntary Work (SCVW).

The resolution stipulated that a centre concerned with voluntary work shall be established in the emirate and called the "Sharjah Centre for Voluntary Work", to be affiliated to the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), following its organisational structure.

The Centre’s main headquarters shall be in the city of Sharjah, and may establish branches for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the Emirate, based on the decision of the SSSD Chairman.

According to the decision, the Centre aims to achieve the following; spreading and promoting the culture of volunteering and raising awareness of its importance; organising and developing voluntary work in the Emirate; enhancing diversity and innovation in voluntary programmes and initiatives at the emirate level; promoting social bonds between members of society; as well as encouraging individuals and entities to participate in voluntary work.

In accordance with the decision, the Centre, in order to achieve its objectives, shall have the right to exercise its various competencies, including the following: The meeting also discussed a number of proposals submitted by the Department of Planning and Survey on providing the best services on the external roads of the Emirate, which will contribute to serving road users and achieving integration with the wonderful urban appearance in all cities and regions.