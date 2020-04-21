Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Council remotely

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired the remote meeting of the SEC on Tuesday, with the participation of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. He wished the UAE, Arab, and Islamic nations safety, security, prosperity, and development and prayed to Almighty Allah to end these testing times of the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

The council approved the first batch of the housing support beneficiaries for the year 2020 in the categories of loans and grants, and included the payment of 430 beneficiaries of different groups at a total of AED277 million and 200 thousand, bringing the total number of beneficiaries of the support to 8,431 at a total cost of AED6 billion and 171 million.

The SEC extended its gratitude to Sheikh Dr. Sheikh Sultan for his generosity and support to provide social stability and dignified living to Emirati families, as part of the sustainable development strategies of the emirate.

During the meeting, the council approved a number of facilitations to the Sharjah Transport Solutions Company, an affiliate of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, as part of the emirate’s keenness, to support national companies and establishments in decreasing the economic effects of COVID-19.

The council also approved draft legislation regarding the expropriation of properties for the good of the public in Sharjah.

The SEC congratulated Ali Salem Al Midfa for the trust vested in him by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in appointing him as Chairman of the Sharjah sports Club.