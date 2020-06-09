SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired a remotely held meeting of the Council on Tuesday.

Also present was H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the achievement of the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation, reviewed the efforts made by the Committee in cooperation with the competent authorities to provide high-quality technical infrastructure to keep pace with the great development of the emirate.

The council approved the committee’s proposal to provide a database between the local and Federal authorities related to those entitled to social security in the country, in a way that contributes to speeding up and facilitating government work procedures.

The Council issued Resolution No. 17 of 2020 amending the Executive Council Resolution No. 17 of 2017 regarding the executive regulations of Law No. 6 of 2015 on human resources for the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision stipulates that the topics of the first paragraph of Article No. 74 of Executive Council Resolution No. 17 of 2017 regarding the executive regulations of Law No. 6 of 2015 referred to be replaced by the following texts: First: Sabbatical leave 1- The government agency may grant the citizen employee an exceptional sabbatical leave with a comprehensive salary, in order to perform any work or tasks related to participation in activities or programmes that are not directly related to the work of the government agency in which the employee works.

2- The citizen employee deserves the leave according to what is regulated by the cabinet decision regarding full-time licenses.

3- The employee must have the qualifications or experience in the fields mentioned in Item No.

1 of First of this Article.

4- It is not permissible for this leave except after the employee has successfully passed the probationary period.

5- The leave period may be extended at the request of the employee.

6- The leave period is counted as part of the employee’s service period, and the period of periodic leave balance is not counted for the duration of the discharge leave from the government agency to which he belongs.

7- It is excluded from the above-mentioned items that the employee is granted full-time leave to perform any work related to volunteering at the request of the official authorities in the country, provided that the period of the leave is counted as part of the employee's service period.

8- The employee must fill in a full-time leave form in accordance with Form No. 11 regarding the following leave request for Article No. 66 of these regulations.

Among the developments on the agenda of the session, the council congratulated the Sharjah International Airport for achieved recently the silver ACI – Asia Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2020, for the Water Management category by the International Airports Council, after the airport adopted a number of green initiatives that contribute to preserving the environment and applying the highest standards of sustainability.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, indicated that the airport's participation centered on water management, improving its quality and recycling in line with international environmental standards.

The Council concluded the meeting by directed Sharjah Human Resources Directorate to set a plan for the gradual return of employees to their workplaces in accordance with the best procedures for prevention, health and safety, while conducting tests for all employees to ensure their safety before starting work, and issuing the necessary plans and guides, assuring the council that the health of community members is a top priority for the government.