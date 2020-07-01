Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Academy, SPA, Wednesday, presided over the meeting of the Academy, held via videoconferencing.

The meeting reviewed the academic efforts made during the past period as a result of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, and the precautionary and proactive measures taken, as well as the initiatives adopted aiming to preserve the safety of students and employees while continuing academic, scientific and police work in accordance with the best standards.

The meeting praised the efforts of the Academy cadres, which resulted in the continuation of all the tasks required with high efficiency, responsibility and professionalism, despite the exceptional circumstances.

The meeting also reviewed the academic efforts to obtain the world rankings of universities before approving admissions for new batches of post -graduate, and suspending admissions for new batch of undergraduate students for this year, as part of the precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the safety of students and workers of the academy.