Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Weekly SEC Meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) today held its weekly meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the SEC.

Held at the Ruler’s office, the meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The SEC expressed its gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his endless wise directives and follow-ups to all government matters and its repercussions on society with all its members.

Commending the wise directives of the Ruler of Sharjah regarding changing the weekly working system, the Council pointed out that the new working system will contribute to achieving the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah and the UAE in promoting economic work and family cohesion. It will also be a factor to increase productivity and achievements and reflect Sharjah's ability to adapt to various circumstances.

The Council called on all employees to exert more effort in their work to constantly provide the best government services, stressing the follow-up to measure the performance of all government departments and agencies with the application of the new working system.

Several governmental issues were discussed during the meeting, including the progress in infrastructure projects and services and business development, and took several decisions that are in Sharjah’s interests.

Furthermore, the Council discussed the general budget of Sharjah government departments and bodies for 2022, including all budget items in terms of expected expenditures and revenues for government agencies.

The SEC approved the renewal of the health insurance policy for Sharjah government employees 2020, added more benefits to the beneficiaries, and several proposals submitted by the Sharjah Airport Authority concerned with operational affairs and providing better services to companies operating at Sharjah Airport.

