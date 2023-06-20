UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Weekly SEC Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 05:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) SHARJAH, 20th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the SEC meeting, which was held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

The meeting discussed various topics related to government work progress, planning to enhance services, and implementing different developmental and national projects and initiatives in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Executive Council issued Resolution No. (16) of 2023 regarding the adjourning of the first ordinary session of the eighteenth annual term of Sharjah's municipal councils on 29th June, 2023.

The council reviewed the Sharjah Consultative Council's amendments to the draft law regulating the Sharjah Social Services Department. It directed the SCC to submit the draft to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to complete its legislative session.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, attended the meeting.

