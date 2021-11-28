Sharjah Crown Prince forms Board of Directors of Emiri Guard Club

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Decision No. (7) of 2021 regarding the formation of the board of Directors of the Emiri Guard Club in Sharjah.

The decision stipulated that the six-member Board of Directors of the Emiri Guard Club will be headed by Colonel Jassim Muhammad Abdullah Al Khayal, Director-General of the General Directorate of the Emiri Guard.

In accordance with the decision, the term of membership in the Board is four years, renewable for a similar period or periods starting from the date of this decision, and the Board will continue to conduct its works upon the expiry of its term until a new Board of Directors is formed.