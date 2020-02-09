Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 22nd National Career Exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the inauguration of the 22nd edition of the National Career Exhibition 2020 occurred on Sunday at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

With the participation of more than 50 public and private institutions, the Career Fair will be held until 11th February at the Expo Centre Sharjah, in cooperation with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies and Directorate of Sharjah Human Resources, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah International Airport Authority; Ali Mhd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI; Dr. Tariq Sultan Bin Khadem, Head of the Directorate of Human Resources; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah; Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS; members of the SCCI board of Directors; Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General; as well as the heads and directors of Federal and local departments and institutions; banking executives; sponsors, and media representatives.

This year’s edition is focusing on three themes: empowering promising national cadres, training and professional development.

The ceremony for the "Human Resources Development Awards 2019" was held after the official opening of the exhibition, where Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi honoured a number of distinctive figures, institutions, and banks.

The Outstanding Woman Award in the Banking and Financial Sector went to Hessa Al-Mulla, Vice President of Sales and Distribution of Banking at Emirates NBD, and Hoda Sabeel, CFO, Emirates Islamic Bank.

The honouring also included members of the Emiratisation Committee, in recognition of their support for the programme in employing Emirati nationals working in the banking sector. The honourees were Ahmed Al Zaabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank; Salem Al-Khidr, United Arab Bank; Mohamed Al Shamsi, Ajman Bank; Maryam Al-Muhairi, Dubai Islamic Bank; and Samira Al Balushi, Emirates NBD.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais thanked H. H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for being the patron of the National Career Exhibition, commending the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

"This underlines that the employment of Emirati citizens, and unleashing their capabilities to lead economic development is a top priority for the wise leadership. This also indicates that the UAE is on the right track, through the rehabilitation of the national cadres and the development of human capital, with the best modern skills and knowledge," added Al Owais.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem thanked H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan for harnessing the capabilities and efforts to support, prepare, and qualify the nation’s human resources.

Jamal Al Jassmi said the patronage and attendance of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi to the National Career Exhibition and the HRD Awards ceremony emphasises his unlimited support for the Emiratisation file.

"The National Career Exhibition reflects the commitment to encouraging young citizens and competencies to develop their capabilities and skills to help them excel and contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE, thanks to the distinguished job opportunities available in various university disciplines," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa.

The exhibition is open to visitors from 10:00 to 20:00 daily.