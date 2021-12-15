UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Crown Prince Inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

Wed 15th December 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Under the auspices of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, today inaugurated the 24th Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, at the Sharjah Art Museum, organised by the Department of Culture.

Upon his arrival, the Crown Prince of Sharjah toured the festival venues, which bears the slogan "Tadaroj" (Gradate). He listened to a detailed explanation from the artists about their latest works, based on the festival's slogan. The works reflected history, heritage, and other emotional and spatial contexts, all striving to translate the theme according to multiple visions.

This year, 63 artists from 27 Arab countries are participating in the festival, led by 16 from the UAE. The rest of the participants are from Arab countries such as Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Yemen, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, Syria, and foreign countries such as Spain, France, India, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Turkey, Denmark, Canada, Hong Kong, Germany, and Serbia, a first-time participant.

The artists are to present 284 artworks, including murals and paintings of calligraphy and decoration. The festival also includes 151 events, exhibitions, art workshops, and lectures hosted by the Department of Culture in cooperation with 26 entities in Sharjah, including the Arab Photographers Union and Emirates Fine Arts Society, and others.

The event also includes 49 exhibitions hosted by the Sharjah Art Museum, House of Wisdom in Sharjah, the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Al Majaz Waterfront, the Emirates Association for the Art of Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Decoration, Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre, and other agencies in Sharjah.

The festival has been hosting more than 50 countries from different parts of the world for over 24 years, enabling the restoration of forgotten aspects of this authentic art that dates back hundreds of years, such as architecture, decoration, jewellery, ceramics, textiles etc.

