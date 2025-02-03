Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the 24th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity (SICFAB).

This four-day event, organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, is taking place at Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid and will run until 6th February.

The opening ceremony included a speech by Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority. She emphasised that this forum is a significant step in Sharjah’s environmental efforts, showcasing the emirate’s dedication to protecting biodiversity and working with others to tackle environmental issues.

This year, the forum's focus is on reviewing the reptile species in the Arabian Peninsula, building on an earlier study from 2012. The findings show that the number of unique species native to the area has grown from 89 to 141, highlighting the region’s rich environmental diversity and the ongoing need for conservation efforts.

Philip Seddon, a member of the forum’s scientific committee, shared an overview of the topics being discussed. He praised the ongoing efforts that have shaped the forum over the years and highlighted key areas for improvement, such as managing nature reserves and promoting eco-tourism.

Seddon also mentioned important topics such as the plight of marine mammals and the establishment of a network to monitor and study cases of marine mammals in distress. This initiative aims to improve response efforts and includes training programs for students.

Dr. Craig Hilton Taylor from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) presented a detailed plan for assessing regional reptiles and amphibians.

He discussed the challenges in conservation and the goals the IUCN aims to achieve in protecting nature.

Additionally, Dr. Hani Al Shaer from the IUCN provided an introduction to the Green List, which recognises protected areas that excel in conservation. He shared examples from around the world and within the Arab region that are making a difference in preserving nature.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Sultan received a certificate recognizing Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve's inclusion in the IUCN Green List. This acknowledgement underscores Sharjah’s commitment to managing protected areas effectively and following best practices in conservation.

The forum includes various discussion sessions covering important topics such as monitoring marine life and training future researchers in environmental science. It highlights the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and environmental organizations to tackle the challenges facing biodiversity in the Arabian Peninsula.

Over 130 international experts and researchers specialising in environmental science and biodiversity are participating in this year’s forum, which aims to address prominent environmental issues and improve our understanding of ecosystems to better protect endangered species.

This forum is a vital opportunity to showcase Sharjah’s leadership in environmental protection and biodiversity conservation, demonstrating the emirate’s ongoing commitment to sustainability at both regional and global levels. The outcomes of this event are expected to contribute significantly to future conservation efforts.