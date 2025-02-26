Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Wednesday morning, the showroom and maintenance centre of the Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre, the agent of the BMW Group in the emirate of Sharjah, in the Al Ruqa Al Hamra area on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

Upon arrival, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi cut the ribbon and revealed a mural to officially open the centre. He then toured the showroom and was briefed on the latest car models and key services offered to the public.

The Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre showroom and maintenance facility in Sharjah spans 10,881 square metres. It is part of an advanced network designed to meet the needs of car and bike users. The showroom features BMW and MINI brands and can display 30 cars and 8 bikes.

The fully equipped service centre includes 32 workstations, with 8 dedicated to express services, 4 for diagnostics, 3 for car washes, and 4 consultation stations.

With a capacity to service up to 100 cars daily, the centre also incorporates key elements of BMW Group’s future shopping strategy, offering innovative customer engagement features to enhance its competitiveness in the market.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the National Archives; Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of Albatha Automotive Group; and a number of sheikhs and officials.