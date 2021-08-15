Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued the Council’s Resolution No. (27) of 2021 regarding the promotion and appointment of a director of the Emiri Court in Al Hamriyah region.

The Resolution stipulated that Saeed Obaid Saif Al Shamsi should be promoted to the rank of a director of a department on the system of special jobs in the Government of Sharjah, and he shall be appointed as the Director of the Emiri Court in Al Hamriyah region.

The Resolution is effective from the day of issuance, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.