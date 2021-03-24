UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Crown Prince Mourns Death Of Hamdan Bin Rashid In Phone Call With Mohammed Bin Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:45 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid in phone call with Mohammed bin Rashid

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has telephoned His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, condoling him on the death of Sheikh Hamadan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday.

During the call, the Sharjah Crown Prince expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and prayed to Allah Almighty, to rest the deceased’s soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

