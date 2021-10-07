Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, inaugurated on Thursday morning, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the work of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) for its third regular session of the tenth legislative term.

The Sharjah Crown Prince was received by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and several members of the Executive Council, heads of the Government departments along with senior officials in the emirate.

The ceremony began with the arrival of the Crown Prince to the Consultative Council Hall while the National Anthem played, followed by a recitation of the Holy Quran.

The Sharjah Crown Prince delivered a speech after being invited by Dr. Sheikh Sultan to convene the third regular session of the tenth legislative term.

During his speech, Sheikh Sultan assured the Chairman and members of the Consultative Council that he would work and cooperate to achieve the desired visions and goals, and preserve the gains and achievements of the Emirate of Sharjah, in a way that lives up to the confidence of the nation, citizens and wise leadership.

After that, the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah authorised the convening of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah at its third session of the tenth legislative term stating, "On behalf of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we are pleased to announce the opening of the third ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the Consultative Council, wishing you success and prosperity.

"

Then, the Secretary-General of the Consultative Council, Ahmed Saeed Al-Jarwan, read the Emiri Decree No. (36) of 2021 regarding the council’s invitation to convene in its third regular session of the tenth legislative term.

Thereafter, Ali Mehd Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Consultative Council, delivered a speech welcoming the Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, requesting him to open the third ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the council.

Al-Suwaidi affirmed that the council sought, through its parliament, to advance the development process in the emirate through integrating roles among government institutions, so that the council’s recommendations, according to the vision of Ruler of Sharjah, have a contributing role in the renaissance of the emirate in the present and future.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council praised the role of the Executive Council and its keenness to achieve the best government services and prepare the UAE citizen for the future, and support efforts made to protect society and ensure its recovery from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Suwaidi concluded his speech by pledging to the Ruler of Sharjah, to continue performing their national tasks with honesty and sincerity.

After the opening ceremony ended, the Consultative Council held its first procedural session under Al-Suwaidi's chairmanship, during which it discussed the formation of its permanent committees.

The council also agreed, based on the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, to refer the legislation of the Consultative Council (law and internal regulations) to the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee, in addition to agreeing to retain the previous observers in the last session, namely Muhammad Ali Al Hammadi and Muhammad Saleh Al Ali.