Sharjah Crown Prince Praises Joint Government Efforts To Prepare For 'Shaheen'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Crown Prince praises joint government efforts to prepare for &#039;Shaheen&#039;

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), praised the concerted efforts of the work teams in government agencies, lauding their readiness and preparedness to face crises, especially in dealing with tropical cyclone "Shaheen".

He stressed that the work teams had shown high professionalism in developing proactive plans to deal with crises to save lives and reduce potential damage.

He said this during the meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council chaired by Sheikh Sultan, which was held on Tuesday morning at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

On Teacher's Day, the Crown Prince thanked all the teachers, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, appreciating their vital role in building societies by educating the generations and graduating batches of intellectuals and specialists in all fields.

He praised the role of workers in the educational system, including teachers, administrators and assistants, and their efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid transformation of distance learning and adapting to all its cases.

The council has further discussed several topics on its agenda related to developing government work, providing the emirate with the best services and vital facilities, and raising the standard of decent living for Sharjah residents.

As part of the continuous development of the infrastructure sectors and in conjunction with the comprehensive development in the emirate, the council approved the smart traffic control project to develop the traffic light system in the emirate using the latest technologies and international systems in the field of traffic.

This will facilitate traffic flow by checking and identifying traffic jams, prioritising traffic and reducing waiting time by up to 20 percent.

The new project will also make traffic smoother, increase safety levels, reduce collisions, cut pollution levels by reducing carbon emissions from the traffic stops.

The council reviewed the report on the performance of the general budget and the outputs of activities for the second quarter of 2021 submitted by the Central Finance Department to follow up the performance of the general budget and work to develop it and improve its aspects and outputs.

The report included graphic indicators of the general budget and tables comparing revenues and expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 for government agencies and independent bodies in the emirate.

The report also included the actual spending ratios for each sector of social development, government administration, infrastructure and economic development.

The council approved the list of candidates for the sixth batch of the professional diploma for child protection, which comes in cooperation between the Social Services Department and the University of Sharjah.

The professional diploma programme contributes to developing the skills of graduates working in child protection and benefitting from the programme's outputs to deal with modern social phenomena and situations.

