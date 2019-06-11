Sharjah Crown Prince receives FNC Election Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has highlighted the importance of ensuring participation of all members of society in decision-making, and by contributing in improving all aspects of life and preserving the values of UAE society.

Sultan bin Mohammed made these remarks while meeting with Sharjah Election Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, 2019, on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan emphasised the importance of consolidating the electoral culture in the UAE society, stressing that all the voters and candidates in Sharjah should work to ensure the honourable and distinctive image of the election process, in accordance with the plans that set previously aiming to involve the UAE citizens effectively.

During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed was briefed on the functions of the committee, which is one of the UAE committees that represents one of the executive bodies of the National Elections Committee, NEC.

Sharjah Crown Prince also reviewed the committee’s competencies and all the technical and administrative matters related to holding elections in the emirate of Sharjah in coordination with the Election Management Committee.