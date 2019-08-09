Sharjah Crown Prince to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Musallah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, will perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah.

Sheikhs, senior officials, and a host of citizens and residents will join the Crown Prince in the prayers.

After the prayers, His Highness will receive Eid greetings for two days at Al Badee Palace from Sheikhs, ministers, heads of Federal and local government departments, heads of diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, dignitaries, citizens and other well-wishers.