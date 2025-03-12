Open Menu

Sharjah Cultural Salon Explores Global Status Of Muslim Women

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 09:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Cultural Office at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah organised the Sharjah Cultural Salon under the theme "Muslim Women Globally," coinciding with International Women's Day. The session, hosted via microsoft Teams, featured Dr. Sadiqa Mohammed as a guest speaker and was moderated by journalist Aisha Al Ruwaimah.

The conversation addressed several important issues, focusing on the favourable views of Muslim women globally, their standing within Islam, and the challenges they face in maintaining a strong image. Another key theme focused on fields where Muslim women have excelled globally.
Dr. Sadiqa emphasised that Muslim women possess unique and distinguished qualities, making them fundamental to building strong families, which in turn form the foundation of a healthy society. She refuted misconceptions of women as weak or incapable, asserting that islam recognizes them as strong, complete, and influential individuals with significant contributions to family and community development.

Dr. Sadiqa emphasised the unique position of women in Islam, pointing out that the Quran specifically addresses women's issues in Surah An-Nisa (The Women), in addition to Surah Maryam.

It was highlighted that women are referenced around 85 times in the Quran, underscoring the significant emphasis Islam places on their importance. She emphasized that the comprehension of women's status must be grounded in Quranic teachings and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), highlighting that Islam has consistently honoured women and acknowledged their vital contributions both historically and in modern society.

Dr. Sadiqa emphasised that women face numerous challenges, notably cultural invasion, which has impacted their status, and the marginalisation of the Arabic language, despite it being the language of the Quran. She stressed the importance of preserving Islamic identity and affirmed that Islam grants women sufficient freedom to fulfill their roles, urging them to follow the example of the female companions of the Prophet to achieve success.

She also praised women's success in politics, highlighting figures such as Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi and Shamma Al Mazrouei, affirming that women can excel while maintaining their religious commitment.

