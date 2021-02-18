UrduPoint.com
Sharjah, Danish Cities To Strengthen Cooperation In Various Sectors

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, and Jens Martin Alsbirk, Consul-General and Head of Mission at the Consulate-General of Denmark, in Dubai, have explored potential areas where cooperation can be strengthened between Sharjah and Danish cities in vital sectors such as science, culture and environmental sustainability.

This was discussed during a meeting that included Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, and Jonas Nielsen, Senior Commercial Advisor at the Royal Danish Consulate-General in Dubai.

The two sides discussed Sharjah’s impressive advances in the environment and resource management sector, its up-to-date infrastructure and public facilities, innovative projects were undertaken to drive sustainable development in the emirate including its thrust on alternative energy sources and awareness campaigns to protect Sharjah’s biodiversity.

The DGR Chairman highlighted the emirate’s environmental initiatives, including the waste-to-energy project launched by Sharjah-based Bee’ah, the middle East’s sustainability pioneer. This first-of-its-kind project in the country stems from the emirate’s awareness that renewable energy sources are vital to preserve natural resources and reduce pollution levels.

Sheikh Fahim affirmed that Sharjah is keen on international partnerships to meet its environmental and renewable energy goals.

Alsbirk stressed the longstanding bilateral relationship between Sharjah and Danish cities in several sectors, adding that there was huge potential to explore new areas of collaboration and strengthen the existing ties. He also commended Sharjah’s leading efforts to protect the environment, saying it was attested by its various world-class projects.

