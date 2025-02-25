- Home
- Middle East
- Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 cases
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee Approves AED76 Million To Settle Debts Of 147 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at ensuring a stable and dignified life for citizens, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) has approved a sum of AED76,350,000 to settle the debts of 147 cases presented to the committee.
Rashid Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh, Head of the Sharjah Ruler Court (Amiri Diwan) and Chairman of the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee, announced that during the 28th instalment, the committee approved an amount of AED76,350,000 to address the debts of 147 individuals, including those convicted in financial cases and deceased insolvents.
Al-Sheikh highlighted that the total funds processed from the first instalment to the 28th batch had reached AED1,279,987,153, benefiting 2,648 individuals.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 cases6 minutes ago
-
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee21 minutes ago
-
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai36 minutes ago
-
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group1 hour ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth Council1 hour ago
-
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million1 hour ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day1 hour ago
-
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy2 hours ago
-
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 20252 hours ago
-
China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation2 hours ago
-
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia3 hours ago
-
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform3 hours ago