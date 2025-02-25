Open Menu

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee Approves AED76 Million To Settle Debts Of 147 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at ensuring a stable and dignified life for citizens, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) has approved a sum of AED76,350,000 to settle the debts of 147 cases presented to the committee.

Rashid Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh, Head of the Sharjah Ruler Court (Amiri Diwan) and Chairman of the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee, announced that during the 28th instalment, the committee approved an amount of AED76,350,000 to address the debts of 147 individuals, including those convicted in financial cases and deceased insolvents.

Al-Sheikh highlighted that the total funds processed from the first instalment to the 28th batch had reached AED1,279,987,153, benefiting 2,648 individuals.

