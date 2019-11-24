Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC elections

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, Elections, on Sunday declared preliminary results of the 25 winners, out of 189 candidates, who will occupy half of the Council’s seats.

The remaining 25 members of the 50-member Council will be appointed by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The announcement of the results came after four days of voting and a counting process that started on Saturday evening and went on until late night.

Participation rate in the polls stood at 59.4 percent, with 26,600 of the 44,758 citizens registered at the Emirate’s various Constituencies casting their votes.

The nine constituencies spread across the Emirate of Sharjah include Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Hamriya, Al Bataeh and Mleiha.

This round of SCC polls has seen more women elected to the advisory body, following the victory of Sharjah City’s Sharifa Mousa Hassan Al Mazmi who bagged 326 votes, Afra Khadim Hleis Al Ketbi from Al Bataeh with 145 votes, and Fatima Ali Humaid Al Muhairi from Al Hamriya with 137 votes.

The Higher Committee for the SCC Elections extended their sincerest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the major success of this national democratic experience, which saw a record number of voters.

Dr. bin Nassar conveyed the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi to the winners and all other candidates for being part of the elections and for contributing to the advancement of the Emirate’s parliamentary process.

Elected seats in the SCC are distributed among the various cities and areas of the Emirate of Sharjah as follows: nine seats for Sharjah city, three seats each for Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan and Kalba, and two seats each for Dibba Al Hisn and Al Madam, while Al Hamriya, Al Bataeh and Mleiha have one seat each.

The winning candidates are as follows; from Sharjah City: Shaheen Ishaq Ismail Al Mazmi (791 votes), Saif Mohammed bin Ruweijda Al Ketbi (732 votes), Mohammed Saleh Mohammed Al Ali (559 votes), Abdul Rahman Mohammed Ibrahim Al Yasi (409 votes), Mohammed Ali Jaber Al Hammadi (403 votes), Obaid Awad Obaid Al Tunaiji (376 votes), Sharifa Mousa Hassan Al Mazmi (326 votes), Jassim Juma Omar Al Mazmi (297 votes) and Ismail Kamel Ismail Al Buraimi (278 votes); from Al Dhaid: Jamal Mohammed Sultan bin Huwaiden (266 votes), Obaid Mohammed Al Qabed Al Tunaiji (235 votes) and Mohammed Salem Saif Al Tunaiji (202 votes); From Khorfakkan: Mohammed Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Raisi (475 voters), Abdulla Ibrahim Mousa Abdullah (457 votes) and Abdullah Mousa Ismail Al Bloushi (419 votes).

Also from Kalba: Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullah Al Darmaki (664 voters), Abdullah Murad Mirza Abdul Nabi (620 votes) and Humeid Jassim Humeid Al Suwaiji (553 votes); from Dibba Al Hisn: Saif Ali Al Tulei Al Dhuhouri (407 votes) and Talib Ali Al Bali Al Dhuhouri (277 votes); from Al Madam: Dghaish Rashid Salem Al Ketbi (197 votes) and Suhail Salem Hamad Al Kaabi (169 votes); from Al Hamriya: Fatima Ali Humaid Al Muhairi (137 votes); from Al Bataeh: Afra Khadim Huleis Al Ketbi (145 votes); and from Mleiha: Abdullah Msabbeh Saeed Al Ketbi (310 voters).

The election results will be open to appeal for four days, with a final list of new council members to be announced on 11th February.