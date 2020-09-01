UrduPoint.com
Sharjah, Delhi Explore Collaboration In Key Sectors

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah, Delhi explore collaboration in key sectors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, DGR, Sharjah, explored potential ways of strengthening cooperation between Sharjah and the Indian capital, New Delhi, in healthcare, food security and information technology in the post-COVID world, during a recent meeting with Dr. Aman Puri, Indian Consul General in Dubai.

The meeting, hosted by DGR, was attended by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, Sharjah; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah; and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

In a discussion on healthcare, the consul-general was briefed on the precautionary health and safety measures taken to provide a safe environment for visitors arriving through Sharjah International Airport.

Reaffirming the deep-rooted ties between Sharjah and New Delhi in several areas, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheikh Fahim said that the discussions with the Indian Consul-General addressed the sectors of food security and IT, in particular, and reflected the keenness of both sides to strengthen cooperation in these fields to minimise the impact of the pandemic on the economy and citizens of both countries.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the steps taken to obtain approvals from the Indian consulate to operate flights to India from the Sharjah International Airport. The Consul-General confirmed that a new system had been put in place at the Indian Consulate to speed up the application approval processes. Dr. Puri also noted that the consulate would provide relevant data on the medical sector in the Indian capital to explore greater cooperation opportunities with the emirate.

The Department of Government Relations was established in 2014, following the vision and directives of the H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the emirate and its international partners a platform for cooperation and diplomacy.

As the centre of culture, education, and innovation in the UAE, the emirate's international reach spans the globe. The department supports this outreach through representing Sharjah abroad, welcoming international delegations, and partnering with strategic cities that share Sharjah's core values.

