Sharjah Department of Culture enriches national, Arab libraries with 60 titles

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) The Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC) announced that it has issued more than 60 titles in creativity and knowledge during the first 8 months of 2021.

Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the SDC, stressed that these publications contribute to enriching national and Arab libraries with arts and knowledge, in addition to benefiting scholars and researchers and those interested in literature, arts and various fields of culture.

The publications were distributed in several fields including 26 titles in the field of poetry, story, and novel, 6 titles in children's literature, and 12 titles in the field of cinema, theatre and arts, as well as titles in the field of critical studies, encyclopedias and university theses.

Al Owais affirmed that the SDC’s publications are available in Arab and international book fairs and libraries in the Arab countries, and in book marketing worldwide.