Sharjah Department Of Culture Organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum In Niger
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) NIAMEY, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) – The 4th Arab Poetry Forum kicked off this evening in the Nigerien capital, Niameyin, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The event is organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at the Department of Culture in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Niger Cultural Club, with the participation of ten poets.
The event began with a speech by Amadou Ali Ibrahim, President of the Niger Cultural Club and General Coordinator of the Forum. He began by expressing his gratitude to the Cultural Affairs Department of the Department of Culture for its successful efforts. He welcomed the attendees and expressed his gratitude for the significance of the event. He said that the initiative of the Arab Poetry Fora in Africa embodies a commendable endeavour and a penetrating vision for the presence of the Arabic language in the conscience of Africa and for reviving its deep-rooted heritage.
Ibrahim pointed out that the forum affirms each season that poetry is a bridge for communication, that literature is the most eloquent expression, and that Arabic is the language of humanity in its purest form. He explained that the impact of this forum is clear, as it celebrates poets from various backgrounds and, each year, reveals a year of poetry that reflects the Arab poetry movement in Niger and its expanding presence since the launch of the first edition.
Ibrahim confirmed that for the first time, the forum will be accompanied by a book signing ceremony, in support of the writing movement and in celebration of the efforts of its esteemed professors who have found in education a mission, in writing a craft, and in thought a beacon of light.
Professor Koné Soualiho also delivered a speech in which he welcomed the poets and praised Sharjah's effective support. He considered this poetry forum a bridge of communication between Africans and Sharjah. This forum is where African and Arab poems are simultaneously seen. African is the language of beauty, and Arabic is the language of conscience.
Dr Mohamed Ag said that Arabic poetry, the nation's diwan and memory, brings everybody together on the land of Niger with people of creativity, beauty, and human awareness. He noted that this forum will be a milestone in the fabric of Arab-African cooperation and an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and bonds of brotherhood.
At the conclusion of the forum, a book signing ceremony was held for two publications, by Professor Kony Soualiho and Dr Mohamed Ag.
The forum was attended by Professor Koné Soualiho, Dean of the College of Arabic Language and Humanities at the Islamic University of Niger; Dr Mohamed Ag Mohamed, President of the Arabic-Speaking Organisations and Associations in Niger and Chairman of the Shura Council of the Niger Cultural Club; Professor Ali Tasaa, former Director of Arab Higher Education at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Technological Innovation; Ibrahim Atmouna, Director of the Libyan Cultural Centre in Niamey; and Dr Abdul Razaq Chosso, Vice President of the Islamic University of Niger for Academic Affairs.
Recent Stories
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..
Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitati ..
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy
One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on F ..
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending ..
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar refers matter of delayed ..
PML-N launches membership drive
Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger5 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attractions20 minutes ago
-
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure project updates3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation3 hours ago
-
UAE President, Australian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties under Comprehensive Ec ..4 hours ago
-
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors4 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters5 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with Korean businesses5 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Workforce Productivity Measurement System6 hours ago
-
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Poland6 hours ago