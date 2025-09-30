Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) NIAMEY, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) – The 4th Arab Poetry Forum kicked off this evening in the Nigerien capital, Niameyin, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The event is organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at the Department of Culture in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Niger Cultural Club, with the participation of ten poets.

The event began with a speech by Amadou Ali Ibrahim, President of the Niger Cultural Club and General Coordinator of the Forum. He began by expressing his gratitude to the Cultural Affairs Department of the Department of Culture for its successful efforts. He welcomed the attendees and expressed his gratitude for the significance of the event. He said that the initiative of the Arab Poetry Fora in Africa embodies a commendable endeavour and a penetrating vision for the presence of the Arabic language in the conscience of Africa and for reviving its deep-rooted heritage.

Ibrahim pointed out that the forum affirms each season that poetry is a bridge for communication, that literature is the most eloquent expression, and that Arabic is the language of humanity in its purest form. He explained that the impact of this forum is clear, as it celebrates poets from various backgrounds and, each year, reveals a year of poetry that reflects the Arab poetry movement in Niger and its expanding presence since the launch of the first edition.

Ibrahim confirmed that for the first time, the forum will be accompanied by a book signing ceremony, in support of the writing movement and in celebration of the efforts of its esteemed professors who have found in education a mission, in writing a craft, and in thought a beacon of light.

Professor Koné Soualiho also delivered a speech in which he welcomed the poets and praised Sharjah's effective support. He considered this poetry forum a bridge of communication between Africans and Sharjah. This forum is where African and Arab poems are simultaneously seen. African is the language of beauty, and Arabic is the language of conscience.

Dr Mohamed Ag said that Arabic poetry, the nation's diwan and memory, brings everybody together on the land of Niger with people of creativity, beauty, and human awareness. He noted that this forum will be a milestone in the fabric of Arab-African cooperation and an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and bonds of brotherhood.

At the conclusion of the forum, a book signing ceremony was held for two publications, by Professor Kony Soualiho and Dr Mohamed Ag.

The forum was attended by Professor Koné Soualiho, Dean of the College of Arabic Language and Humanities at the Islamic University of Niger; Dr Mohamed Ag Mohamed, President of the Arabic-Speaking Organisations and Associations in Niger and Chairman of the Shura Council of the Niger Cultural Club; Professor Ali Tasaa, former Director of Arab Higher Education at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Technological Innovation; Ibrahim Atmouna, Director of the Libyan Cultural Centre in Niamey; and Dr Abdul Razaq Chosso, Vice President of the Islamic University of Niger for Academic Affairs.