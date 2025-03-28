Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Department of Culture has unveiled an extensive cultural programme for 2025. The initiative underscores Sharjah’s commitment to promoting cultural and intellectual growth across the Arab world. The programme includes the 21st and 22nd editions of the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum, recognising influential Arab cultural figures in Egypt and Jordan.

The 28th Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity – First Work, the 6th Tetouan Festival for Moroccan Poets, the 12th Sharjah school Theatre Festival, and the 8th Dibba Al-Hisn Theatre Festival for Two-Person Plays are also set to enrich the cultural landscape. Additionally, the Sharjah Award for Arab Poetry Criticism and the Sharjah Award for Arab Visual Arts Criticism will spotlight literary and artistic talent. Throughout the year, the Department of Culture will host poetry evenings, seminars, and Arabic calligraphy workshops, fostering a vibrant cultural scene.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Department of Culture continues to lead the way in cultural and intellectual development with its ambitious 2025 programme. Announcing the plans, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, highlighted how the Ruler’s vision has transformed Sharjah into a beacon of knowledge and culture, thanks to a diverse range of cultural initiatives and events.

On 9 April 2025, the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum will mark its 21st edition in Egypt, recognising distinguished Arab figures who have made lasting contributions to Arab culture. Later, on 14-15 April, the 28th Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity – First Work will take place, cementing its reputation as a leading literary prize and a unique platform for discovering young talents.

In May 2025, the 6th Tetouan Festival for Moroccan Poets will run from 9 to 11 May, while the 12th Sharjah School Theatre Festival will be held from 12 to 15 May, nurturing young theatrical talents through workshops, lectures, and performances. The 8th Dibba Al-Hisn Theatre Festival for Two-Person Plays is set for 23 to 27 May. Meanwhile, Amman, Jordan will host the 22nd edition of the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum on 28 May 2025.

The 16th Sharjah Award for Arab Poetry Criticism and the Sharjah Award for Arab Visual Arts Criticism, titled Inspiration of Arab Heritage in Contemporary Arab Visual Art, will also be launched. The latter remains unique in the Arab world, focusing on critical art discussions led by Arab writers, critics, and academics.

The Sharjah Department of Culture will continue its extensive cultural initiatives, hosting poetry evenings and literary seminars at the House of Poetry, Al Hirah Literary Council, Khorfakkan Literary Council, and Kalba Literary Council. The Arabic Calligraphy Centre in the Calligraphy Square will continue to offer specialised workshops, promoting the art of Arabic calligraphy and cultural heritage.