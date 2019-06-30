Sharjah Department of Government Relations delegation meets Armenian government officials

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) As part of its continuous mission to strengthen relationships with cities around the world, a high-level delegation from the Sharjah Department of Government Relations, SDGR, was in Armenia recently to meet senior government officials.

The visit was focused on discussing how their long-standing bilateral relations can be further expanded by exploring new areas of cooperation in the scientific and cultural fields, in which Sharjah has continued to display leadership and innovation.

Armenia lauded the focal role played by Sharjah at the pan-Arab and global levels to strengthen diplomatic, as well as business relations, under the vision and guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Regarding the meeting, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the SDGR, who led the delegation, said, "Sharjah and Armenia enjoy notable ties in various fields, including culture. On a visit by the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, Sharjah took on a series of initiatives aimed at preserving and restoring many Armenian heritage sites, as well as academic programmes. Without a doubt, Armenia is a country with great cultural, archaeological and social wealth, which prompts us to continue cooperation and create new partnerships with them. Through these, we seek to promote and advance cultural and academic opportunities for both sides.

"

The UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, Mohammed Issa Al Qattam Al Zaabi, said this particular visit was instrumental in furthering bilateral relations by exploring investment opportunities in the sectors of education and culture.

The Sharjah delegation included Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, the Department’s Director, and top officials from the department. They were received by Vahagn Melikian, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia; Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport; Hakob Arshakyan, Armenian Minister of High Tech Industry; and Tigran Khacatryan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments.

The Sharjah delegation toured the Armenia’s Hagardzin Monastery built in the 10th century. It also visited the prestigious University of Dilijan, learning about the university’s faculties and achievements.

During the Sharjah delegation’s visit to the Hagardzin Monastery, His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II hailed the great efforts exerted by Sharjah under the vision and guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, citing the generous initiative to restore the 1,000-plus year-old Hagardzin Monastery, which the emirate declared in 2011. He pointed out that the initiative has further strengthened the cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, and offered a gateway to explore bilateral cooperation in the fields of knowledge and culture.