Sharjah Department Of Human Resources Announces New Year's Holiday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 04:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced that there will be a holiday on Wednesday, 1st January 2025, to celebrate the New Year.
All government offices in Sharjah will be closed that day, and they will reopen on Thursday, 2nd January 2025.
However, those who work in shifts may have different schedules.
On this special occasion, the Department sends warm wishes to the leaders, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as to everyone living in the country, hoping that this New Year brings health and happiness to all, along with many successes and achievements.
