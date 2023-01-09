Sharjah Department of Public Works to support carbon neutrality buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) gave a workshop on the "Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority Building" project and the lessons learned from the project.

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the SDPW, confirmed that the department supports carbon neutrality and zero carbon emissions in its buildings and is part of its contribution to the UAE's strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Engineer Alia Al Rand, Director of the Building Projects Department at SDPW, stated that the project contributes to strengthening the commitment to achieving climate neutrality, applying sustainability standards, and technology by relying on the highest standards of sustainability, which means that it does not consume more energy than it produces, by integrating designs and systems that focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies by installing a canopy of innovative photovoltaic solar panels committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions.

The department applies the highest international and local standards for green buildings and committed to improving the efficiency of using various resources such as energy, water and resources, to reduce the impact of buildings on human health and the environment during the life cycle of the building, in a way that supports the efforts of the UAE to shift towards an economy Green sustainable, and the specific national pledges and commitments of the UAE in the face of climate change.