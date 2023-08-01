Open Menu

Sharjah Deputy Ruler Forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 06:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) SHARJAH, 1st August, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Decision No. (17) of 2023, forming the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club Board of Directors.

The decision stipulated that the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club be formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

The board will also comprise Abdullah Murad Issa Abdullah Hussein; Ali Saeed Hamad Al Jallaf Al-Shuwaihi; Omar Noman Mohammed Zaman Al Ali; Imran Abdullah Imran Humaid Al Nuaimi; and Wahib Jaafar Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni.

The board shall assign administrative positions to its members at its first meeting, as well as elect a Vice Chairman by consensus or direct secret ballot. The membership term shall be four years, renewable for a similar period or periods starting from the date of issuance of the decision, and the board shall continue performing its duties after the end of its term until a new board is formed or the current Board’s membership is renewed.

