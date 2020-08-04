Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures 'Khorfakkan Club' Board of Directors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued an administrative Decision to restructure the board of Directors of Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled.

Administrative Decision No. 9 of 2020 stipulates that Dr. Abdul Razzaq Ahmad Bani Rasheed, chairs the Board, with the membership of eight members.

According to the new Administrative Decision, the Board of Directors of Khorfakkan Club shall elect a vice-chairman from among the members, and the election shall be by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

As per the Decision, the term of memberships will be four renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfill their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The Decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.