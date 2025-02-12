Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative force for fostering creative innovation, sustainable production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Design Centre (SDC) has emerged as a transformative force and the leading design and prototyping organisation in Sharjah, dedicated to fostering creative innovation and sustainable production. This landmark initiative is poised to advance Sharjah’s standing as a global centre for design excellence.

Following an Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the establishment of Sharjah Design Centre has been formalized, marking a significant step in the emirate’s commitment to supporting design and production industries.

DC will be housed within the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ), a visionary project led by Honorary President H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, chaired by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi and managed by BEEAH Group.

The SDC will house cutting-edge facilities and specialised labs, including the Glass Lab, Ceramic Lab, Textile Lab, Prototyping Lab, Wood Lab, Metal Lab, and Jewellery Lab. These state-of-the-art spaces will empower professionals, artisans, and innovators by providing the tools and resources needed to experiment, prototype, and produce environmentally sustainable and ethically crafted designs.

The ruler of shariah has appointed Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi as the Centre’s Director. Sheikha Hind has been instrumental in developing a framework to enhance Sharjah’s design and production industries, integrating prototyping as a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable innovation.

Commenting on her appointment, Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi said, “Sharjah Design Centre represents an extraordinary opportunity to bridge creative talent and industrial capability. By connecting Sharjah’s industrial area with SDC’s world-class facilities, we aim to foster meaningful collaboration between creative and non-creative sectors. This initiative will not only elevate design quality but also inspire community engagement and drive economic participation across the emirate.”

The Centre’s building, an architectural marvel designed by Mexico City’s award-winning Taller de Arquitectura – Mauricio Rocha, in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló, reflects Sharjah’s ethos of innovation and sustainability.

SDC will also neighbour prestigious cultural institutions, including the Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection, Qasimi Archives, Sharjah Fashion Lab, Irthi Museum, and the L’École – school of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, further enriching its position as a hub for creative exchange.

Through this initiative, Sharjah continues to affirm its commitment to advancing global design excellence while nurturing a sustainable, inclusive creative ecosystem that celebrates local and international talent.