Open Menu

Sharjah Design Centre Emerges As Transformative Force For Fostering Creative Innovation, Sustainable Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative force for fostering creative innovation, sustainable production

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Design Centre (SDC) has emerged as a transformative force and the leading design and prototyping organisation in Sharjah, dedicated to fostering creative innovation and sustainable production. This landmark initiative is poised to advance Sharjah’s standing as a global centre for design excellence.

Following an Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the establishment of Sharjah Design Centre has been formalized, marking a significant step in the emirate’s commitment to supporting design and production industries.

DC will be housed within the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ), a visionary project led by Honorary President H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, chaired by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi and managed by BEEAH Group.

The SDC will house cutting-edge facilities and specialised labs, including the Glass Lab, Ceramic Lab, Textile Lab, Prototyping Lab, Wood Lab, Metal Lab, and Jewellery Lab. These state-of-the-art spaces will empower professionals, artisans, and innovators by providing the tools and resources needed to experiment, prototype, and produce environmentally sustainable and ethically crafted designs.

The ruler of shariah has appointed Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi as the Centre’s Director. Sheikha Hind has been instrumental in developing a framework to enhance Sharjah’s design and production industries, integrating prototyping as a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable innovation.

Commenting on her appointment, Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi said, “Sharjah Design Centre represents an extraordinary opportunity to bridge creative talent and industrial capability. By connecting Sharjah’s industrial area with SDC’s world-class facilities, we aim to foster meaningful collaboration between creative and non-creative sectors. This initiative will not only elevate design quality but also inspire community engagement and drive economic participation across the emirate.”

The Centre’s building, an architectural marvel designed by Mexico City’s award-winning Taller de Arquitectura – Mauricio Rocha, in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló, reflects Sharjah’s ethos of innovation and sustainability.

SDC will also neighbour prestigious cultural institutions, including the Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection, Qasimi Archives, Sharjah Fashion Lab, Irthi Museum, and the L’École – school of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, further enriching its position as a hub for creative exchange.

Through this initiative, Sharjah continues to affirm its commitment to advancing global design excellence while nurturing a sustainable, inclusive creative ecosystem that celebrates local and international talent.

Related Topics

Exchange Sharjah Jewelry Mexico City Van Rocha Hub Textile

Recent Stories

Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sover ..

Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sovereign data centres to revolutio ..

30 seconds ago
 BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX ..

BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks

46 seconds ago
 Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative fo ..

Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative force for fostering creative inn ..

53 seconds ago
 DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in usi ..

DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in using AI to reshape future of ene ..

1 minute ago
 SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsib ..

SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsibility

2 minutes ago
 Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejec ..

Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejected by Palestinians, Arab stat ..

16 minutes ago
Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroug ..

Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroughs in shaping future

16 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Norwegian Minister of Ju ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Norwegian Minister of Justice on sidelines of WGS 2025

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Rwanda step up cooperation to advance governm ..

UAE, Rwanda step up cooperation to advance government innovation

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Free Zones boost investment with Chinese b ..

Sharjah Free Zones boost investment with Chinese businesses

17 minutes ago
 President of Colombia warns against excessive use ..

President of Colombia warns against excessive use of artificial intelligence

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister discu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister discusses bilateral relations

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East