Sharjah Digital Department Highlights Achievements At Esri UAE User Conference 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 10:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Sharjah Digital Department participated in the Esri UAE User Conference 2025, held on 25–26 February, reaffirming its leadership in digital transformation and smart infrastructure development.
The event provided a platform to showcase Sharjah’s advancements in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology and explore the latest innovations shaping the future of geospatial intelligence.
This participation aligns with the department’s mission to develop proactive digital solutions that leverage cutting-edge technologies and smart data, enhancing service efficiency and improving quality of life. It also reinforces its commitment to utilising intelligent geographic technologies to support decision-makers and empower government entities to deliver more efficient and sustainable services.
During the conference, the department delivered a presentation titled ‘Mada: Enabling Participation and Collaboration for Government Excellence,’ showcasing its strategic vision "to be a people-first digital innovator" and highlighting its initiatives in geospatial systems.
The presentation provided an in-depth overview of the Mada platform, a pioneering geospatial data initiative launched during GITEX 2024.
The department outlined the platform’s capabilities, objectives, technical framework, and future roadmap for advancing GIS technologies across the emirate.
The Mada platform marks a significant advancement in geospatial data management, providing a continuously updated central database that enables a seamless exchange of geospatial layers among government entities. This initiative enhances spatial planning, accelerates government processes, improves public services, and drives sustainable economic growth across the emirate.
Sharjah Digital Department reaffirmed that its participation in the conference reflects its unwavering commitment to leveraging cutting-edge geographic technologies to drive digital transformation and support sustainable development in Sharjah.
The event served as a global platform, bringing together leading experts to explore the future of GIS and harness the latest innovations in the field.
As part of its ongoing efforts, the department continues adopting smart geospatial solutions and developing advanced digital tools, further solidifying Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for GIS innovation at regional and international levels.
