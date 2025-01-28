Open Menu

Sharjah Digital Department Launches New Corporate Identity

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Digital Department unveiled its new corporate identity on Monday during its second annual employee assembly.

The launch showcased the department’s vision and mission, reflecting its strategic focus on enabling the digital transformation of the emirate of Sharjah and establishing innovation as a cornerstone of its progress.

The new corporate identity aligns with the emirate’s future aspirations, translating the department’s vision to be “a people-first digital innovator.” It highlights a mission firmly rooted in leading Sharjah’s digital transformation through proactive, people-focused solutions.

By harnessing the latest technologies and smart data, the department aims to enhance individuals’ quality of life and improve services to meet their needs effectively.

On this occasion, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department, stated, “The new corporate identity of the department marks a fresh beginning, anchored in innovation and aligned with the aspirations of our wise leadership to enable human-centred digital transformation.

He emphasised that the department’s new vision demonstrates a steadfast commitment to improving digital services across the emirate and advancing the use of technology to achieve Sharjah’s goal of becoming a smart and distinguished hub for the future.

Lamia Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Department, commented, “The launch of the new corporate identity represents a pivotal moment in the department’s journey. It reflects a future-oriented vision underpinned by innovation and sustainability, with a focus on delivering effective digital solutions that enhance quality of life and contribute to sustainable development in the emirate.”

The gathering also provided an opportunity to highlight the department’s achievements over the past year, celebrating the committees and teams responsible for delivering distinguished strategic projects.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Sharjah Progress Hub Saud Employment

Recent Stories

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

4 minutes ago
 SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity c ..

SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

1 hour ago
 Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced gove ..

Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 ‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportuni ..

‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on forei ..

UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid

11 hours ago
 UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally ..

UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised

11 hours ago
 Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investmen ..

Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia

11 hours ago
 ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED ..

ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East