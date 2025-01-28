Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Digital Department unveiled its new corporate identity on Monday during its second annual employee assembly.

The launch showcased the department’s vision and mission, reflecting its strategic focus on enabling the digital transformation of the emirate of Sharjah and establishing innovation as a cornerstone of its progress.

The new corporate identity aligns with the emirate’s future aspirations, translating the department’s vision to be “a people-first digital innovator.” It highlights a mission firmly rooted in leading Sharjah’s digital transformation through proactive, people-focused solutions.

By harnessing the latest technologies and smart data, the department aims to enhance individuals’ quality of life and improve services to meet their needs effectively.

On this occasion, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department, stated, “The new corporate identity of the department marks a fresh beginning, anchored in innovation and aligned with the aspirations of our wise leadership to enable human-centred digital transformation.

”

He emphasised that the department’s new vision demonstrates a steadfast commitment to improving digital services across the emirate and advancing the use of technology to achieve Sharjah’s goal of becoming a smart and distinguished hub for the future.

Lamia Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Department, commented, “The launch of the new corporate identity represents a pivotal moment in the department’s journey. It reflects a future-oriented vision underpinned by innovation and sustainability, with a focus on delivering effective digital solutions that enhance quality of life and contribute to sustainable development in the emirate.”

The gathering also provided an opportunity to highlight the department’s achievements over the past year, celebrating the committees and teams responsible for delivering distinguished strategic projects.