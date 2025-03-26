- Home
Sharjah Digital Department Sets Regional Benchmark With Circularo Award For Digital Transformation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) In a milestone that underscores Sharjah’s leadership in innovation and digital sustainability, the Government of Sharjah, represented by the Sharjah Digital Department, received the Circularo Award for Digital Transformation in Information Technology for its excellence in implementing e-signature and digital certification services within the Sharjah Government Data Centre.
Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD, received the award.
The Sharjah Government was selected for this prestigious award from among several regional governments in recognition of its leadership in adopting the Circularo approach to shared services. By optimising infrastructure and technical resources, Sharjah Digital Department has delivered a pioneering model for impactful and sustainable digital transformation at the government level.
Through its innovative design and delivery of shared central digital services, SDD has set a new benchmark for smart, secure, and user-centric government operations, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional leader in digital excellence.
Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi expressed his pride in receiving this recognition, stating that the award reflects the department’s pivotal role in enabling innovation and building an integrated, sustainable digital ecosystem. He highlighted the importance of adopting smart and secure digital solutions that support high-quality services tailored to the needs of local government entities, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce environmental impact, in line with Sharjah’s digital transformation strategy.
He further affirmed that the department is steadily advancing toward embedding the concept of responsible digital transformation— an approach that goes beyond procedural acceleration to include the creation of a sustainable digital future that benefits society. He added: “We believe that true digital transformation is one that places people and the environment at its core while striking a balance between technological progress and sustainability, enhancing quality of life and safeguarding resources for future generations.”
He explained that the digital signature and authentication services implemented by Sharjah Digital Department via the advanced Circularo platform offer a practical example of responsible digital transformation. These services have reduced dependence on paper-based processes, streamlined document authentication, and delivered measurable savings in resource use and energy consumption.
Guided by an ambitious vision to be a people-first digital innovator, Sharjah Digital Department continues to lead the emirate’s transformation by designing proactive, data-driven solutions that harness modern technologies to elevate service delivery and improve quality of life.
