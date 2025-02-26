Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart city

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) organised the Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum on Tuesday to drive innovation and strengthen collaboration in the emirate’s journey towards a smart digital future.

The forum was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of SDD, and Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, alongside officials from various government entities.

Held under the slogan ‘Shaping Our Digital Future Together,’ this event represents a pivotal milestone in Sharjah’s digital transformation journey, reflecting Sharjah Digital Department’s commitment to fostering communication and integration across all government entities.

The forum serves as an inspiring platform to showcase achievements, exchange visions, and cultivate an environment that drives innovation and sustainable development across the emirate.

In his address at the forum, Al Qasimi emphasised that the event takes place at a defining moment in Sharjah Digital Department’s journey, marked by significant advancements. It is the first forum following the adoption of the new law regulating the department and unveiling its new corporate identity, reinforcing its commitment to driving digital transformation across the emirate.

He explained that, under the new law, the Sharjah Digital Department is dedicated to reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading smart city by empowering government entities with digital expertise, enhancing operational efficiency, and developing a seamless, integrated digital infrastructure.

He also underscored the vital role of cybersecurity as a cornerstone of digital transformation, leading to the establishment of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, which seeks to develop a comprehensive security framework, setting robust policies and standards to protect data, raising community awareness of cyber threats, and ensuring a safer digital environment for all.

The forum’s agenda featured a series of insightful presentations and discussions aligned with its strategic objectives. These sessions focused on reinforcing trust in the Sharjah Digital Department, positioning it as a leader in digital transformation, fostering government innovation, and introducing government entities to the department’s new responsibilities under the updated law.

The discussions also showcased the department’s digital services and enablers, highlighting their role in accelerating the emirate’s digital transformation while ensuring seamless integration of efforts across government entities. Additionally, the forum underscored the importance of adopting digital enablers to enhance government efficiency and elevate the user experience.

The event commenced with a keynote presentation by Majid Almadhloum, SDD’s advisor, who outlined the digital transformation strategy, serving as a roadmap to realise Sharjah’s vision for a smarter, more efficient future in government services.

The forum also featured a collaborative discussion session between the Sharjah Digital Department and the Human Resources Department, titled ‘Building Digital Capabilities.’ This session focused on equipping young talent with advanced digital skills, ensuring they are prepared for future workforce demands.

Additionally, the event incorporated interactive activities to inspire creativity and foster innovation, encouraging participants to develop sustainable solutions for continuous digital progress.

The forum concluded with a resounding emphasis on cross-government collaboration, reinforcing the need for government entities to integrate digital enablers into their operations.